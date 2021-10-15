FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FVI. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.34.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

