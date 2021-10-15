FY2021 EPS Estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. Cut by National Bank Financial (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.72. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$148.09 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$5.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$12.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.79.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.
