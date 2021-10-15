FY2021 EPS Estimates for MGIC Investment Co. Lifted by B. Riley (NYSE:MTG)

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of MGIC Investment in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MGIC Investment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MTG. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.29.

Shares of MTG stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.49. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the third quarter worth $198,000. Arden Trust Co boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 21,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 54.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,175,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,987,000 after purchasing an additional 416,493 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,129,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 20,601 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MGIC Investment during the second quarter worth $19,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

