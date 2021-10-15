FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) Reduced by Analyst

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NRZ. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.33 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. New Residential Investment has a 12-month low of $7.27 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 61.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,027.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,168,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,746 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,910,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

