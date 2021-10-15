FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the financial services provider will earn $6.58 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.26. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

PNFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

Shares of PNFP opened at $102.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a one year low of $37.77 and a one year high of $103.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200 day moving average of $91.13.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 21.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 355.4% during the first quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 34,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after buying an additional 26,582 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 42.5% during the second quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 213,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 843 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $80,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

