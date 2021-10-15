FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Raised by SVB Leerink

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sanofi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now expects that the company will earn $4.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.12. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.54 EPS.

SNY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $51.26. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.76 and a fifty-two week high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,280,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,974,000 after buying an additional 1,219,164 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,520,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,944,000 after buying an additional 2,005,559 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 45.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,204 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,255,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,455,000 after buying an additional 203,040 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of Sanofi stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

