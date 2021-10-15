FY2021 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Lifted by Analyst

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $3.70 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.98. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

TECK opened at $28.37 on Friday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.48 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0397 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TECK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 954.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Teck Resources by 259.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

