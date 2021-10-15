FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries’ FY2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.06. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -31.33 and a beta of 1.21.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture of transportation equipment and industrial goods. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace system, Energy and Environmental Plant, Precision Machines and Robots, Ship Ocean, Vehicle, Motorcycle and engine, and Other. The Aerospace segment manufactures and sells aircrafts and Jet engine.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.