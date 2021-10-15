FY2023 EPS Estimates for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Cut by Truist Securiti

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allogene Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst A. Goonewardene now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.70) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.30). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($2.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Shares of ALLO opened at $17.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,577,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,630 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 1,107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,129,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,898 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,132,000 after purchasing an additional 751,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,371,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,004,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,368,000 after purchasing an additional 671,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $747,595. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

