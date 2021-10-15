GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires New Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 482,237 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $26,253,000. Nuance Communications makes up about 3.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.15% of Nuance Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 84,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

NUAN stock remained flat at $$55.19 during trading hours on Friday. 27,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,258,967. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $53.65. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.