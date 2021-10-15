GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Buys New Position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit (NASDAQ:MCAFU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 111,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,903,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,915,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit stock remained flat at $$10.15 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.10. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. IV Unit has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.23.

