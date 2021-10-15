GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $1.40 Million in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I (NASDAQ:VCKA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 140,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.82% of Vickers Vantage Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vickers Vantage Corp. I by 2,830.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,260,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,288 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,757,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,917,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vickers Vantage Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.03. The company had a trading volume of 24,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,260. Vickers Vantage Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Singapore.

