GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $3.65 Million in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 66,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,651,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned about 0.13% of Domtar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Domtar by 535.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Domtar by 409.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UFS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.18. 5,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,529. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 1.85. Domtar Co. has a 52-week low of $22.70 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.76.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Domtar had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFS. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

