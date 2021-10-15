GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Raises Holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 175.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 276,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 175,840 shares during the period. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for about 1.5% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $13,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AJRD. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AJRD traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,294. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.46. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.85 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

