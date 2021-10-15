GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Reduces Holdings in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Bancroft Fund were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $62,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BCV traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $30.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,887. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $36.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th.

About Bancroft Fund

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

