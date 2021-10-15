Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,524 shares during the period. PNM Resources makes up about 0.8% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 3.10% of PNM Resources worth $129,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 430,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,118,000 after buying an additional 115,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,518,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 61,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 137,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,725,000 after buying an additional 20,742 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PNM traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.70. 2,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,573. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.23 and a 52-week high of $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 9.79%. PNM Resources’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

