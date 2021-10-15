Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 62,936 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,936 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.09% of Myers Industries worth $68,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MYE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. 592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.23. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $739.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

MYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE).

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.