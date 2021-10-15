Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Buys 150 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $52,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,730,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 744,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,386,000 after purchasing an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 32.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 209.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $234.86. 40 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,437. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.93 and a 52 week high of $266.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $330.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.80 million. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.96%. Research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVCO. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Cavco Industries from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cavco Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

