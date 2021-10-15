Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,935 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.18% of Liberty Broadband worth $59,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LBRDK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 88.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.17.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,793. The firm has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.52 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.73 and a 200-day moving average of $170.29.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $242.28 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 83.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

