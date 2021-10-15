Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $44.45 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 317,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $44,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WM. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Waste Management by 8.4% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 167,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,566,000 after buying an additional 12,960 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,662,000 after acquiring an additional 279,930 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 77,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 33,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.18, for a total transaction of $5,138,785.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,291,888.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,615 shares of company stock worth $13,261,532. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WM traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.35. The company had a trading volume of 18,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,903. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $158.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.25.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.07%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $146.70 price objective (down from $147.00) on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

