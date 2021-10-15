Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $97.67 Million Stock Position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,810,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the period. Griffon makes up 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Griffon worth $97,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Griffon by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,407,652 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $138,597,000 after buying an additional 138,958 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Griffon by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,205 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 2,950.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,663,000 after buying an additional 402,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Griffon during the second quarter worth $51,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,073. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.63. Griffon Co. has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.31.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.85 million. Griffon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a diversified management and holding company, which conducts business through its subsidiaries. It provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities. The company operates through three reportable segments: Consumer and Professional Products, Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics.

