GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.0 days.

GDIFF stock remained flat at $$45.60 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.31. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GDIFF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

