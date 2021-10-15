Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $158.34 target price on Gecina and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.17.

OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $152.00 on Thursday. Gecina has a one year low of $122.78 and a one year high of $163.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $153.54 and its 200-day moving average is $152.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

