Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Gencor Industries comprises approximately 0.8% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 3.24% of Gencor Industries worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GENC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 115.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Gencor Industries by 181.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 21.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.34% of the company’s stock.

GENC traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $11.07. 4,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,073. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 0.62.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gencor Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing and sales of heavy machinery and related equipment used in the production of highway construction materials, synthetic fuels and environmental control equipment. Its products include asphalt plants, combustion systems and industrial incinerators, fluid heat transfer systems and asphalt pavers.

