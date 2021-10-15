Genel Energy (LON:GENL) Price Target Increased to GBX 215 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Genel Energy (LON:GENL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of LON:GENL opened at GBX 154.40 ($2.02) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £429.70 million and a P/E ratio of -15.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 133.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 148.54. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 109.20 ($1.43) and a 1-year high of GBX 194.80 ($2.55).

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

