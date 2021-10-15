General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sets New 1-Year High at $207.60

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $207.60 and last traded at $207.39, with a volume of 2161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GD shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.45.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.56. The company has a market cap of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Dynamics by 769.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

