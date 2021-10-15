Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 331,467 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,939,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,467 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $149,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,760,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,077,996,000 after purchasing an additional 506,508 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

BAM stock opened at $58.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $29.09 and a one year high of $58.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -433.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

