Geode Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,061,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,410 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.41% of AGCO worth $138,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of AGCO by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AGCO by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,591,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in AGCO by 7.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kelvin Eugene Bennett sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $242,147.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,814.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hans Bernd Veltmaat sold 5,050 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $698,314.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,366,585.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AGCO from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.36.

Shares of AGCO opened at $127.29 on Friday. AGCO Co. has a 12-month low of $74.76 and a 12-month high of $158.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.27.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.71. AGCO had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

About AGCO

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

