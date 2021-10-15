Geode Capital Management LLC Has $129.71 Million Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Formula One Group worth $129,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FWONK opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.84 and a beta of 1.26. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.62. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $501.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.68 million. Equities analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

