Geode Capital Management LLC Has $129.71 Million Stock Holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,694,053 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Formula One Group worth $129,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 18.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 178,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after buying an additional 23,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FWONK opened at $55.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.84 and a beta of 1.26. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $35.04 and a 1 year high of $55.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.56.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Formula One Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.
About Formula One Group
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
