Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,075 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $141,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in RH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,756,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,897,000 after purchasing an additional 23,900 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the first quarter worth $186,193,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in RH by 82.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 302,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,101,000 after purchasing an additional 136,529 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 7.4% in the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 277,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,581,000 after acquiring an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH by 178.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,469,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $653.53 on Friday. RH has a 1-year low of $330.64 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $683.18 and a 200-day moving average of $664.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $8.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90. RH had a return on equity of 131.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that RH will post 25.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RH shares. Wedbush upped their target price on RH from $720.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $660.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on RH from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $730.33.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

