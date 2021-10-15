Geode Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 17,266 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Five Below worth $137,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,083 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in shares of Five Below by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below stock opened at $187.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.27. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.59 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.82.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.