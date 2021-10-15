George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $110.23

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.23 and last traded at $109.92, with a volume of 301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$120.00 to C$138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$141.00 price target (up previously from C$137.00) on shares of George Weston in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$138.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of George Weston in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$121.00 to C$134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, George Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.67.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. George Weston had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

