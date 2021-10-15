Giselle Collins Purchases 300,000 Shares of Peak Resources Limited (ASX:PEK) Stock

Peak Resources Limited (ASX:PEK) insider Giselle Collins purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,600.00 ($17,571.43).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.48.

About Peak Resources

Peak Resources Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral licenses in Tanzania. The company explores for magnet metal neodymium and praseodymium rare earth mixed oxides. It holds 100% interests in the Ngualla project located in southern Tanzania; and Mikuwo and Mlingi projects situated in Tanzania.

