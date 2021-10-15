Gladstone Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Gladstone Capital has decreased its dividend by 5.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 98.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.78 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.7%.

GLAD stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $6.97 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $390.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 112.35% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gladstone Capital stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

