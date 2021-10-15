Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.18

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.18 and traded as high as $14.59. Gladstone Investment shares last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 138,831 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Gladstone Investment alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $483.13 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 140.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GAIN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 100.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Investment in the second quarter worth $99,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment in the first quarter valued at $181,000. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.