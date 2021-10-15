Glazer Capital LLC Buys 92,121 Shares of KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,121 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KL Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KL Acquisition by 34.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in KL Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,940,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,614,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in KL Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAQ traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 5,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,065. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.73. KL Acquisition Corp has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

