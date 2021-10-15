Glazer Capital LLC Has $4.28 Million Position in Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU)

Glazer Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:THMAU) by 72.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 413,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,082,260 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Thimble Point Acquisition were worth $4,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Thimble Point Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in shares of Thimble Point Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS THMAU remained flat at $$10.11 during midday trading on Friday. Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13.

Thimble Point Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New Haven, Connecticut.

