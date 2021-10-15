Glazer Capital LLC Has $5.41 Million Position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 558,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,164 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition were worth $5,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLCA. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,368,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $162,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Deep Lake Capital Acquisition alerts:

Shares of DLCA stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. 470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,591. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deep Lake Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.