Glazer Capital LLC Invests $3.07 Million in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 303,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth $45,675,000. Nitorum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $30,450,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $27,449,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,689,000. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,375,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MSDAU traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. The stock had a trading volume of 6,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $10.64.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

