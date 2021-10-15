Glazer Capital LLC Makes New $4.44 Million Investment in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC)

Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 452,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,000. Glazer Capital LLC owned 1.43% of ION Acquisition Corp 3 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $178,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the second quarter worth $320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at about $579,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at about $981,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 during the second quarter valued at about $981,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IACC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. 355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,193. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.73. ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.14.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

