Glazer Capital LLC Sells 11,914 Shares of 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in 5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 494,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,914 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of 5:01 Acquisition worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in 5:01 Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,980,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 18.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 394,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 61,159 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition by 6.0% during the first quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,862,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 5:01 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $254,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FVAM remained flat at $$9.79 during midday trading on Friday. 5,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,342. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.90. 5:01 Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $13.00.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

