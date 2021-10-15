Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Short Interest Update

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 70.9% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of GLSPT remained flat at $$9.98 during midday trading on Friday. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,119. Global SPAC Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $1,920,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $15,824,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $3,956,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global SPAC Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $7,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

