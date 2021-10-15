Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Grows Stock Position in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 257,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $28,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CIGI stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.16. The stock had a trading volume of 881 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.08. Colliers International Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.46 and a fifty-two week high of $143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $1.57. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a negative return on equity of 70.87%. The firm had revenue of $945.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.17.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

