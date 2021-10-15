Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $10.11 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. decreased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.0% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 17.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 7.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.83.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.00. 14,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 428,357. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.76.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.51). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

