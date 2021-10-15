Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Has $41.76 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 406.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 542,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,722 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 1.9% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $41,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CP has been the topic of a number of research reports. CIBC raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.44. 180,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,370,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.02. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 41.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

