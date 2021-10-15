Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. Increases Holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,175,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,141 shares during the period. Shaw Communications makes up about 1.6% of Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. owned 0.25% of Shaw Communications worth $34,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shaw Communications during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 318.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SJR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,735. Shaw Communications Inc. has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

