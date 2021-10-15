GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Short Interest Update

GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 15th total of 306,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 46.0% during the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after acquiring an additional 168,562 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GO Acquisition by 481.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,726,000 after acquiring an additional 481,252 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in GO Acquisition by 116.3% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 84,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in GO Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.82. 18,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,549. GO Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.83.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

