Gogo (GOGO) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Gogo (NASDAQ: GOGO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/7/2021 – Gogo was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $11.00.

10/6/2021 – Gogo was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $13.00.

10/1/2021 – Gogo had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $15.00 to $23.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Gogo had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $16.50 to $20.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gogo stock opened at $16.36 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $19.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gogo during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth $137,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gogo during the third quarter worth $173,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 228.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 34,175 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Gogo by 48.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 592,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 192,897 shares during the period. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

