Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) in a report issued on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on the stock.

Shares of LON GOOD opened at GBX 322.50 ($4.21) on Monday. Good Energy Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91. The company has a market capitalization of £53.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 294.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%.

In related news, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.38), for a total transaction of £49,580 ($64,776.59). Also, insider Nigel Pocklington acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.60) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,491.77).

About Good Energy Group

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

