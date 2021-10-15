GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoodRx Holdings Inc. provides consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. GoodRx Holdings Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on GDRX. Cowen decreased their target price on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upgraded GoodRx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised GoodRx from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoodRx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. GoodRx has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.01 billion and a PE ratio of -48.86.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 39.62% and a negative net margin of 50.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $409,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 669,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 875,563 shares valued at $36,997,489. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GoodRx by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,065,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,397,000 after buying an additional 504,944 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,583,000. Carmignac Gestion bought a new position in GoodRx in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,173,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

