GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Shares Gap Up to $40.63

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.63, but opened at $42.20. GoodRx shares last traded at $42.55, with a volume of 6,536 shares traded.

GDRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.65.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.86.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 669,427 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $25,029,875.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 817,927 shares of company stock valued at $31,217,412 and have sold 875,563 shares valued at $36,997,489. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $25,628,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in GoodRx by 176.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 185,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,000 after buying an additional 118,554 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 4.8% in the first quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in GoodRx in the second quarter valued at $38,657,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in GoodRx by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

